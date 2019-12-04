Coconut cake is a quick, easy and wonderfully light dessert with a delicious sponge and super-sweet frosting.

This coconut cake recipe has a coconut cream frosting that really adds to the cakes texture and lightness. Just right for a special occasion, this impressive gateau is simply a classic sponge cake flavoured with coconut then layered and smothered in a creamy coconut frosting. The sponge cakes can be made a day in advance but it’s best to assemble the cake on the day of serving.

This cake takes around 55 mins to make and bake and will serve between 8-10 people, perfect if you’ve got a big crowd round for tea and cake. Ideal for any time of year, serve as a summery treat to remind you of a tropical beach with the coconut flavours, or take advantage of the perfect snow-white icing to create a festive-themed cake at Christmas time with a tropical twist! Note, that the calories count refers to each slice, based on 10 servings.

Ingredients 175g unsalted butter, softened

175g caster sugar

3 eggs, beaten

175g self-raising flour

50g desiccated coconut

3tbsp milk

Frosting

50ml coconut cream

400ml double cream

4tbsp shredded or desiccated coconut

Glace cherry, to decorate

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4. Grease 2 x 20cm round sandwich tins and line the bases with baking paper.

Place the butter and sugar in a large mixing bowl and beat together with an electric whisk until pale and creamy. Gradually beat in the eggs, adding a spoonful of the flour if the mixture begins to curdle.

Sift over the flour and fold in gently, using a metal spoon. Fold in the coconut and milk to give a soft dropping consistency. Divide the mixture between the prepared tins and gently level the surface.

Bake for 25-30 mins until risen, golden and springy to the touch. Cool in the tins for 5 mins then turn out onto a wire rack and leave to cool completely.

To make the frosting, place both creams in a large bowl and whisk together until stiffly peaking.

To assemble, slice each sponge in half horizontally and sandwich all the layers back together with one-quarter of the coconut cream. Spread two-thirds of the remaining cream over the top and sides of the cake. Pipe the remaining cream in rosettes on top. Gently press the coconut onto the sides and top of the cake and decorate with a glace cherry.

Top tip for making Coconut cake For an extra nutty flavour, lightly toast the desiccated coconut before adding to the sponge mixture.