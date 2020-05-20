We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make these classic coconut macaroons in just a few simple steps.

Coconut macaroons may look as delicate as the more common colourful macaroons but that doesn’t mean they’re any less delicious. These little sugary mounds of coconut are really quick to make – can be ready in less than 20 minutes – and you will only need three ingredients.

Mixing all the ingredients takes only a few seconds with this easy recipe, which is ideal if you’re planning to have some fun baking with the little ones.

These delicious and easy to make coconut macaroons will keep for one week in a cake tin, so you can save them to eat later (if you can resist them). An added bonus is that they’re gluten-free!

Ingredients 2 egg whites

100g caster sugar

150g desiccated coconut

Method Preheat the oven to180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4

Mix the egg whites, caster sugar and desiccated coconut together with a fork to make a soft paste.

Shape into 8 small mounds on a parchment lined baking tray and bake for 12 minutes until just very lightly browned. These cakes will keep for 1 week in a cake tin.

Top tip for making Coconut macaroon Why not add a little grated lime zest to the mixture, or top the macaroons with a little piece of glace cherry before baking.

