The Carmen Miranda of the dessert world, impress guests with this magnificent and fruit-packed coconut pavlova centrepiece. Trust us – it’s far easier to make than it looks!

Few desserts are more enticing than a huge pavlova. There’s something alluring about them, you just want to dive straight in, float around on a fruity lilo and dip your toes into the fluffy coconut cream.

Pavlova can sometimes be a little sickly sweet so we have created a fresh light coconut topping that counteracts the sweetness of the meringue. We used a chilled tin of coconut milk and coconut yoghurt instead of the traditional cream or pastry cream options. Once you whisk the chilled fat from the coconut cream it goes thick much like whipping cream does. There is perfect flavour harmony between the sweet sugary meringue, the fresh light topping and the sweet acidity of the fruits. You could always also swap the tropical fruits for your favourite selection of soft fruits, in summer why not use seasonal berries such as strawberries and raspberries with peaches and toasted flaked almonds, or in winter clementine and pomegranate for a festive feel. In fact, we have our own festive pavlova recipe.

This is a great accompaniment to an Easter feast.

Ingredients 400ml can coconut milk (leave in the fridge overnight so the fat separates) 4 medium egg whites

225g caster sugar

2tbsp desiccated coconut

2tbsp maple syrup

100g plain coconut yogurt

2 mangoes, peeled and cubed

2 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced

2 passion fruit, seeds scooped out

90g toasted coconut shavings dried mango (optional)

you will need:

baking tray lined with baking parchment

Method Heat the oven to 150C/Gas 2. Whisk the egg whites to soft peaks and keep whisking while adding the sugar, 1tbsp at a time, until the mixture forms peaks.

Fold through the desiccated coconut then pile the meringue onto the baking tray. Using a palette knife, spread out to make a 25cm disc. Make a dip in the centre and push the mixture up the sides. Bake for 1 hr 30 mins and allow to cool before transferring to a serving platter.

Drain the liquid from the coconut milk and whisk the remainder until thick. Fold in the maple syrup and yogurt. Place the mixture on top of the meringue then add the fresh fruit, coconut and dried mango, if using.

