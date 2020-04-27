We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A real classic, coffee and walnut cake is loved by millions. Nostalgic, tasty and looks great on the table - it goes perfectly with a cup of tea or coffee.

It’s oh-so-easy to make this coffee and walnut cake. A shop favourite that you can now make in the comfort of your own kitchen. It’s perfect for parties or afternoon teas with friends. It only takes 30 mins to cook. You can test it’s cooked the whole way through by poking it with a skewer in the oven. If it’s cooked the skewer will come out clean, if not pop it back in the oven for a further 3-5 mins until it’s ready. This cake can serve between 6-8 people and is perfect served with a cup of tea. Top with a coffee infused buttercream and a handful of walnuts – try this classic coffee and walnut cake recipe today!

Ingredients 2tbsp chicory and coffee essence (eg Camp)

175g butter, softened

175g caster sugar

3 medium eggs

175g self-raising flour

100g walnuts, ground

125g butter, softened

250g icing sugar

2tbsp chicory and coffee essence

6-8 walnut halves

Icing sugar, for dusting

Method Tip all the cake ingredients into a bowl and beat well until smooth. Divide between two 18cm round sandwich tins (buttered, base-lined and floured) and spread out to level the surface.

Bake in the centre of the oven at 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 for 25-30 mins, or until the cakes are firm to the touch in the centre and spring back when lightly pressed.

Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tins for 5-10 mins. Remove from the tins and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

For the filling, beat together the butter, icing sugar and chicory and coffee essence until smooth, adding 1tbsp boiling water if the mixture is still very thick. Fill a large piping bag with the mixture.

Using a star-shape piping tube, pipe six or eight swirls on the top of one of the halves of cake, then use the rest of the filling to sandwich the two layers together. Place a walnut half on top of each swirl of filling.

Dust the coffee and walnut cake with a little icing sugar before serving.

Top tip for making Coffee and walnut cake If you haven't got any coffee essence, use the same amount of very strong black coffee instead.

