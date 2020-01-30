This coffee cake recipe is a classic and will be ready in just a few simple steps. With a rich coffee flavour, infused with coffee frosting and dusted with cocoa powder, it's a must for coffee lovers.

Triple tested in the Woman’s Weekly kitchen, this seriously good coffee cake recipe has a rich, dense flavour and uses coffee-infused buttercream, which handily comes from coffee essence.

Serving up to 12 people, this cake is ready in 45 mins – with just a 15 mins prep time.

The filling and topping are both made using coffee essence, which you can buy in most supermarkets in the baking aisle.

On a low oven temperature, this cake cooks to slowly to perfection. Dust this coffee cake with cocoa powder as a lovely complement to the coffee flavour and aroma.

It’s all so surprisingly simple for such a impressive cake. That’s our next coffee-lover’s birthday cake sorted!

Ingredients 250g butter or margarine

200g caster sugar

60g golden syrup

4 large eggs

250g self-raising flour

1 level tsp baking powder

3tbsp coffee essence (Camp coffee)

200g unsalted butter, at room temperature

400g icing sugar

2-3tbsp coffee essence

2tsp cocoa powder, for dusting

2 x 20cm (8in) sandwich tins, buttered and base-lined

Method Set the oven to 190C, 375F, gas 5. Put the butter, sugar, syrup and eggs in a large mixing bowl. Sift in the flour and baking powder, and add the coffee essence. Whisk together for 1-2 mins until the mixture is smooth, light and fluffy.

Divide the mixture between the two tins and spread evenly. Bake in the centre of the oven for 25-30 mins, until well-risen and firm to the touch. Turn the cakes out on to a wire rack to cool.

To make the filling: Beat the butter, icing sugar, coffee and 2tbsp water together until smooth, light and fluffy. Place one of the cakes on a flat serving plate and spread with half the buttercream. Place the second cake on top and spread with the rest of the buttercream, swirling the top. Dust with cocoa powder. Slice to serve. Store in an airtight container. It will keep for a couple of days.

Top tip for making Coffee cake Add fancy arrangement of chocolate buttons if you like.