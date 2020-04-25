We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Colcannon is often served with ham or bacon but we’ve used sausages. Regardless, the potatoes are the star of the show.

Our recipe for Colcannon with sausages is a great alternative to classic Sunday lunch, while still being a wholesome and family-friendly meal.

One of the most traditional and well known of Irish dishes, Colcannon is arguably the greatest version of mashed potato there is. Creamy, buttery and flavoured with kale (or cabbage) – it is sometimes enhances with bacon or leeks. We have given it a little make over and included chilli flakes and some fried spring onions.

If you are serving Colcannon with sausages over Halloween, why not try it the Irish way and serve it with hidden charms – make sure you warn whoever you feed it to though. If you find a coin you may be coming in to some wealth, a button signifies you will stay a bachelor, a thimble means you remain single and a ring means marriage is on the cards.

Ingredients 1kg russet potatoes, washed but not peeled

1tbsp butter, plus 100g butter, melted

1tbsp oil

1⁄2tsp chilli flakes

6 spring onions, sliced

200g purple kale, tough stems removed, and roughly chopped

8 good-quality sausages

75ml single cream

125ml milk

Handful of chopped fresh parsley

Method Place the potatoes in a large saucepan, sprinkle in 1tsp salt and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil and boil for 15 mins. Drain, place the potatoes back in the pan, cover with a clean tea towel and let them steam for 10 mins.

Meanwhile, heat the 1tbsp butter with the oil in a frying pan and fry the chilli akes for 30 secs before adding the spring onions. Fry for 2 mins then add the kale. Turn the heat down low and cook until the kale has softened. Place to one side.

Cook the sausages according to the pack instructions.

Peel the potatoes by hand and mash them well. Mix through the cream, milk and melted butter, followed by the kale mix. Scatter over the parsley. Serve alongside the sausages and a sauce or gravy of your choice.

Top tip for making Colcannon with sausages Savoy cabbage is a great alternative to the kale

