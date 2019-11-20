This coleslaw recipe is so easy to make, it's a crisp and crunchy classic. Made with cabbage, carrots and onions, just simply add mayo, lemon juice and mustard.

The ultimate summer side dish, coleslaw recipe is just one of those dishes that everyone loves, and goes so well with all kinds of BBQ meat and fish. A crisp and crunchy coleslaw is the perfect side order to serve with jacket spuds, grilled meat or a slice of quiche, because it’s so versatile. This traditional coleslaw recipe also makes a super salad to serve as part of a cold buffet or BBQ and it’s so practical! This slaw recipe is quick and easy to make and can be prepared a few hours ahead – but don’t make it too far in advance or the vegetables will lose their crunch. For a lighter dressing and to make this recipe lower-fat, replace the mayonnaise with low-fat mayo, natural yogurt or low-fat fromage frais. If you want to give this classic coleslaw recipe a fiery twist, add a red chilli chopped and deseeded – it’ll really turn up the heat! And if you want to add a little bit more flavour without adding any more calories you could always mix in a bit of mustard powder or smoked paprika. You can also make this creamy coleslaw to take with you to picnics. To make the recipe vegan simply use a vegan mayonnaise substitute.

Watch how to make Coleslaw

Ingredients 4tbsp mayonnaise

2tbsp lemon juice

1tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ white cabbage, trimmed and shredded

1 small onion, peeled and finely chopped

4 large carrots, peeled and coarsely grated

Method Place the mayonnaise, lemon juice and mustard in a large serving bowl. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and mix well to create the dressing for all your lovely coleslaw vegetables.

Once you’ve peeled and sliced all your vegetables add the cabbage, onion and carrots and stir well to coat in the dressing. Cover and chill for 2-3 hrs before serving.

Top tip for making Coleslaw Add some sliced celery and red skinned apple, chopped dried apricots and a handful of raisins or sultanas and replace the mustard with curry paste to make a curried fruity coleslaw.