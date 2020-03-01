This corned beef hash recipe is a hearty dish using ingredients you'll find in your cupboard or leftovers.

A corned beef hash recipe is great for Sunday brunch or an all-day breakfast meal choice. This dish also makes ideal comfort food and it’s so easy to make too!

This delicious dish serves 4 people and will take only 20 mins to prepare and make. It’s a great way of using up leftovers from the week or using up ingredients in your kitchen cupboards that are nearing their use by date.

Corned beef hash is best prepared and served on the same day for the best flavour and texture. It’s the perfect brunch alternative to a fry up or bubble and squeak.

We love serving this very British dish with eggs, but you can also give it a twist by trying it on a pancake!

Ingredients 340g can corned beef, cut into bite size pieces

567g can new potatoes, drained and thickly sliced

198g can sweetcorn, drained

1 onion, thinly sliced

2tsp English mustard powder

1tbsp Worcester sauce

2tbsp vegetable oil

4 eggs

1tbsp parsley, finely chopped

Crusty bread

Method Place corned beef in a bowl, add mustard powder and Worcester sauce and mix well.

In a large frying pan, heat oil, add onion and fry until soft.

Add potatoes and continue frying until they begin to turn brown.

Add corned beef and sweetcorn, continue frying until all the ingredients are heated through.

Stir through the parsley, place on a warm serving dish and keep warm. Fry the eggs and serve immediately on top of the corned beef.

Delicious served with crusty bread.

Top tip for making Corned beef hash Vary the dish by adding your favourite veg - try frying chopped red pepper with the onion or some freshly chopped red chilli. For a healthier version you could try serving with poached eggs.

