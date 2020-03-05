This coronation chicken recipe is a tasty way to spruce up chicken breasts using mayo, curry paste and apricot halves.

Delicious as a sandwich filling or served with a warm potato salad. No British celebrations would be the same without coronation chicken!

This retro dish serves 8-10 party guests and is so simple and easy to make it would be great for any street party.

Or, if you’re planning a summer picnic, this deliciously sweet and flavoursome chicken dish tastes divine with a big, fresh, crunchy baguette. Packed with protein, it’s a great filler for sandwiches that will keep everyone going until tea time.

Made using onions, thyme, red wine and apricots, this is a recipe you’re going to love.

Fancy trying some more difference chicken recipes? We’ve got some great, inexpensive chicken thigh recipes right here!

Ingredients 1kg (2¼lb) chicken breasts, boneless and skinless

2 onions, peeled and cut into thin wedges

2 bay leaves

Few sprigs of fresh thyme

2 chicken stock cubes

150ml (¼ pint) red wine

3 level tbsp Korma curry paste

1 level tbsp tomato purée

420g can apricot halves, drained

250ml (8fl oz) mayonnaise

Salt and ground white pepper

Rocket leaves, for garnish

Method Set the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5.

Arrange chicken in a roasting tin and add the onions, bay leaves and thyme. Dissolve the stock cubes in 300ml (½ pint) boiling water, then stir in the red wine and pour over the chicken. Cover the pan with foil and cook in the centre of the oven for 40-45 mins, or until the chicken is cooked and the juices run clear when the flesh is pierced with a fine skewer.

Transfer the chicken breasts to a plate and leave to cool. Pour the juices into a large pan (such as a sauté pan) and add the curry paste and tomato purée. Boil rapidly, until the juices have evaporated to give a thick paste, stirring regularly so the paste doesn’t stick to the base of the pan. Remove pan from the heat and leave the mixture to cool.

Place the paste in a food processor, or blender, and add the apricots and purée until smooth. Sieve the mixture to give a smooth paste.

Stir in the mayonnaise and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Slice the chicken breasts and stir into the curry sauce. Keep the mixture chilled until serving, then spoon on to serving plate and scatter a few rocket leaves around the edge to give some colour.

Top tip for making Coronation chicken You can use curry powder instead of paste if that's what you have in

Click to rate ( 74 ratings) Sending your rating