Easy to make, this delicious cottage pie is packed with delicious veggies, mince and a big dash of Worcester sauce. A wickedly good combo with a cheesy mash topper.

This scrumptious cottage pie recipe is packed with the goodness of onions, carrots, chestnut mushrooms, tomatoes and of course plenty of mince, making it rich in protein and vegetable goodness for a wholesome, satisfying meal. For a lovely, crispy finish, sprinkle with lashings of cheese and pop under the grill for a few minutes. Love cooking with mincemeat? We’ve got loads more delicious mince recipes right here!

Watch how to make Quick and easy cottage pie

Ingredients 1tbsp sunflower oil

1 med onion, peeled and chopped

2 carrots, peeled and diced

500g minced beef

250g chestnut mushrooms, sliced

2 level tbsp plain flour

400g can chopped tomatoes

1 beef stock cube

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

450g mashed potato

Knob of butter

Method Heat the oil in a sauté pan or large frying pan, add the onion and carrots and cook over a med heat for about 5 mins, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have started to soften. Add the beef to the pan and cook for about 5-10 mins, stirring to break up the meat, until it browns. Once the meat is crumbly, stir occasionally to prevent it sticking and burning, but don’t keep stirring it, otherwise it just cools the mixture, rather than letting the meat brown. Add the mushrooms to the pan and cook for a few mins.

Sprinkle over the flour, then mix it in well and heat for 3-4 mins to cook the flour. The flour will absorb the fat that comes out of the meat, which will then thicken the sauce.

Pour in the can of tomatoes, sprinkle in the stock cube and bring the mixture to the boil, stirring continually, then reduce the heat and simmer for about 10 mins, until it thickens slightly and the vegetables are tender. If the sauce seems very thick, just add a little boiling water.

Set oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

Stir the Worcestershire sauce into mince, then spoon into a dish and level the surface.

Beat the potato to soften it and spread over the mince. Score the surface with a fork and put butter on top.

Bake in the centre of the oven for about 20-30 mins, or until the pie is golden and the filling is bubbling. Serve straight from the oven.

Top tip for making Quick and easy cottage pie For a crispy topping sprinkle your cottage pie with Cheddar cheese once cooked and pop under the grill until the cheese has melted