Cranachan (pronounced kran-a-kan) is a traditional Scottish dessert that combines smoky toasted oats, rich whiskey and sweet honey. It's perfect for Burn's Night...

Our cranachan recipe is easy to follow and can be adapted if you’re making it for children to enjoy too. Cranachan is a traditional Scottish dessert made from raspberries, cream, oatmeal and honey but it also has a nice boozy kick and given its Scottish, this has to come from whiskey right? It’s often served on Burns Night but it’s delicious at any time of year and if you’re enjoying it near Christmas you could swap whiskey for Baileys. We’ve even got a recipe that puts your leftover Christmas pudding to good use… If you’re making it for kids to enjoy too, swap out the whiskey for orange juice. You could also prepare all the individual components separately and lay them out in bowls for children to put together their own individual dessert!

Ingredients 50g(2oz) medium oatmeal

300ml (10fl oz) double cream

3tbsp heather honey

6tbsp Scotch whisky

340g (12oz) fresh raspberries

Method Toast the oatmeal under the grill, turning occasionally, until golden brown. Allow to cool.

Whip the cream until it holds its shape, then fold in the oatmeal, honey and whisky.

Layer the cream mixture with the raspberries in four glass pots, finishing with a few raspberries and some extra oatmeal.

These will sit happily in the fridge for a few hours – just bring the Cranachan out 30 mins before you need them.

Top tip for making Cranachan Top tip: For an easy kids' version of Cranachan, simply swap the whisky for orange juice

Click to rate ( 331 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week