Cranberry sauce recipe

serves:

6 - 8

Skill:

easy

Cost:

cheap

Cooking:

20 min

Cranberry sauce is an essential condiment for most roast dinners and this homemade version is deliciously tart and sweet.

Cranberry sauce is a classic addition to a roast that can be used all year round.

As with most things, homemade cranberry sauce tastes so much better than the shop-bought version. And the good news is that it’s actually really easy to make.

For this recipe, you simply need to simmer the 5 ingredients together until the sauce is thick and sticky.

Too good to save just for Christmas, this cranberry sauce recipe is also delicious used in a pie, pastry or sandwich.

Love a good sauce? We’ve got loads more delicious sauce recipes right here.

Ingredients

  • 450g (1lb) fresh or defrosted cranberries
  • 150ml (¼ pint) port
  • 100g (4oz) golden caster sugar
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • Juice of ½ orange

Method

  • To make the cranberry sauce, put all the ingredients in a saucepan along with 300ml (½ pint) water.

  • Bring to the boil and simmer for 20 mins until the cranberries are soft and have burst open.

  • Store in a sealed jar until you need to use it and then enjoy on Christmas Day.

Top tip for making Cranberry sauce

Fancy a lighter version? Leave out the cinnamon and add the grated zest of half an orange, and one peeled and finely chopped apple.

