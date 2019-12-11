Cranberry sauce is an essential condiment for most roast dinners and this homemade version is deliciously tart and sweet.

Cranberry sauce is a classic addition to a roast that can be used all year round.

As with most things, homemade cranberry sauce tastes so much better than the shop-bought version. And the good news is that it’s actually really easy to make.

For this recipe, you simply need to simmer the 5 ingredients together until the sauce is thick and sticky.

Too good to save just for Christmas, this cranberry sauce recipe is also delicious used in a pie, pastry or sandwich.

Ingredients 450g (1lb) fresh or defrosted cranberries

150ml (¼ pint) port

100g (4oz) golden caster sugar

1 cinnamon stick

Juice of ½ orange

Method To make the cranberry sauce, put all the ingredients in a saucepan along with 300ml (½ pint) water.

Bring to the boil and simmer for 20 mins until the cranberries are soft and have burst open.

Store in a sealed jar until you need to use it and then enjoy on Christmas Day.

Top tip for making Cranberry sauce Fancy a lighter version? Leave out the cinnamon and add the grated zest of half an orange, and one peeled and finely chopped apple.

