Cream cheese frosting is a great way to top your cakes or cupcakes - and it doesn't get any better than this delicious and easy cream cheese icing recipe by Hummingbird Bakery. We bet everyone will ask for seconds! The best part of this simple cream cheese frosting is that you only need three ingredients – icing sugar, butter and cream cheese.

This cream cheese frosting recipe can be made in a matter of minutes, so it’s a quick and easy to finish off your cupcakes in the most delicious way possible.

This cream cheese frosting recipe tops 12 regular sized cupcakes but you also used it to top one regular sized cake (20cm round). The sweetness of the icing sugar and softness of the cream cheese balance each other out to make a smooth, sweet and tasty cream cheese frosting.

This frosting would be perfect spooned or piped on top of carrot cake or red velvet cake. If you’d like to pipe this icing onto cupcakes or a cake, we’d recommend using a large nozzle.

Watch how to make Hummingbird Bakery cream cheese frosting

Ingredients 300g icing sugar, sifted

50g unsalted butter, at room temperature

125g cream cheese, cold

Method To make this cupcake recipe, heat the icing sugar and butter together in a freestanding electric mixer with a paddle attachment (or use a handheld electric whisk) on medium-slow speed until the mixture comes together and is well mixed.

Add the cream cheese in one go and beat until it is completely incorporated. Turn the mixer up to medium-high speed. Continue beating until the frosting is light and fluffy, at least 5 mins.

Spoon or pipe the cream cheese frosting on top of a cold cake(s).

Top tip for making Hummingbird Bakery cream cheese frosting Do not overbeat, as it can quickly become runny.