It's not only Heinz who make a delicious cream of tomato soup you know! This simple cream of tomato soup recipe creates a classic, fresh, warming soup that's a big favourite.

Learn how to make this mouth-watering cream of tomato soup. Sometimes fussy eaters can be difficult to please with soup, but this soup is perfect for picky children (or adults alike!) We recommend serving it as a an easy crowd-pleasing starter or just for yourself when you’re having a night in on the sofa. A portion of this delicious soup works out at only 280 calories per serving – perfect if you’re calorie counting or trying to be good. Serve with garnish, a good sprinkle of ground black pepper and a crusty loaf of bread. Love a good soup? We’ve got loads more lovely soup recipes right here.

Ingredients 1 onion, chopped

25g butter

1 clove garlic, crushed

1tsp paprika

1tbsp tomato purée

1kg tomatoes, chopped

2tsp sugar

1 bay leaf

600ml chicken or vegetable stock

142ml tub double cream

Basil leaves, to serve (optional)

Method Fry the onion in the butter for 10 mins until softened. Stir in the garlic and paprika and cook for 1 minute. Add the purée and continue for 2 mins more.

Add the tomatoes, sugar, bay leaf and chicken or vegetable stock. Bring the soup to the boil then simmer for 20 mins.

Remove the bay leaf. Blend the soup in batches in a food processor or blender until smooth. Push through a sieve to remove any skin or seeds and return the liquid to the rinsed-out pan.

Stir in two-thirds of the double cream and reheat the soup gently. Once it’s hot, serve your tomato soup immediately in warmed bowls with a swirl of the remaining cream and a garnish of basil leaves.

Top tip for making Cream of tomato soup Top tip: Make a double batch of tomato soup and freeze individual portions in freezer bags for up to 3 months. Defrost in the microwave for a quick, homemade tomato soup for lunch!

