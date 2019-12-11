This delicious creamy carrot and parsnip soup recipe is easy to make, simple and healthy too.

Creamy carrot and parsnip soup is a wonderful, warming, winter dish. Full of root veg, it’s also the perfect seasonal recipe for autumn. This carrot and parsnip recipe takes around 40 mins to make and serves 4 people. It’s a quick recipe that is perfect for keeping you warm in the winter months. It’s so easy that you can make it in just three simple steps. This recipe is ideal for using up leftovers from your Sunday roast dinner, so it helps you use up vegetables that perhaps you would otherwise throw in the bin and saves you money too. If you use already cooked root veg, you don’t need to soften them. Just add with stock and simmer to make the soup. Because it packs so many veg, this parsnip soup recipe is great to get the kids eating more vegetables and making sure they hit their five-a-day – even the fussy eaters will want to a bowl of this parsnip soup because it looks so yummy! Why not serve with crusty bread, parsnips crisps or homemade croutons for an extra crunch? This parsnip and carrot soup is a real winter warmer and any leftovers can be stored in a Tupperware in the fridge for up to 2 days.

Ingredients 4tbsp butter, softened

1 large onion, peeled and chopped

450g (15oz) carrots, peeled and chopped

2 large parsnips, peeled and chopped

1 level tbsp freshly grated root ginger

1 level tsp finely grated orange rind

600ml (1 pint) vegetable stock

125ml (4fl oz) single cream

Salt and ground black pepper

Sprigs of fresh coriander, to garnish

Method Melt the butter in a large saucepan over a low heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring, for 3 mins, until slightly softened. Add the carrots and parsnips. Cover the pan until the vegetables have softened a little. Stir in the ginger, orange rind and stock. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat, cover the pan and simmer for 30-35 mins, until the vegetables are tender. Remove from the heat and cool for 10 mins.

Transfer the soup to a blender or food processor and whizz until smooth. Return the soup to the rinsed-out saucepan, stir in the cream, and season well with salt and pepper. Warm through gently over a low heat.

Remove from the heat and ladle into soup bowls. Sprinkle pepper over and garnish your creamy carrot and parsnip soup with a sprig of coriander.

Top tip for making Creamy carrot and parsnip soup The parsnip soup may be frozen without the single cream. Pack the soup into a suitable container and freeze it for up to 3 months. Reheat the parsnip soup and stir in the cream just before serving.