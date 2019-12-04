Get the family eating more healthy fish with this delicious creamy salmon tagliatelle recipe, packed with big chunks of tasty, flaked salmon.

Creamy salmon tagliatelle is so easy to make at home. Taking just 20 minutes, this pasta recipe is perfect for busy days when you need healthy family food fast. Peas give it an extra veggie boost too and added flavour. This recipe serves 4 people and works out at 558 calories per portion. You can cut down the calorie and fat count by swapping the crème fraiche for low-fat instead.

Love pasta? We’ve got loads more delicious pasta recipes right here.

Watch how to make Creamy salmon tagliatelle

Ingredients 250g salmon fillet

1 concentrated vegetable stock pot (we used Knorr)

1 onion, chopped

200g tagliatelle

125g frozen peas

250ml crème fraiche

Method Heat the oven to 220°C/428°F/Gas Mark 7. Put the salmon on a lined baking tray and cook in the oven for 15 minutes.

Bring 1ltr of salted water to the boil. Add the vegetable stock pot and onion and then stir to combine and plunge in the tagliatelle. Return to the boil and cook for 5 minutes.

Add the peas to the pasta pan and cook for 3 minutes until the peas and pasta are tender. Drain the pasta, reserving just a little stock in the base of the pan.

Return the pasta to the pan with the crème fraiche. Remove the salmon from the skin and add in chunks to the pan. Gently stir to combine. Season with salt and ground black pepper.

Top tip for making Creamy salmon tagliatelle Try using different pasta shapes if you prefer.