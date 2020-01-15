This Italian-inspired creamy stuffed chicken with Parma ham and watercress is a real treat with crushed potatoes and green beans
Ingredients
- 50g/2oz medium fat, soft cheese like Philadelphia
- 1 (85g) bag watercress, finely chopped
- 1 small clove garlic, crushed
- 4 chicken breast fillets, skinless
- 4 slices Parma ham
- 1tbsp (15ml) olive oil
- 4tbsp (60ml) marsala wine
- 150ml/1/4pt chicken stock
- 4tbsp (60ml) double cream
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Mash the cheese with half the watercress, garlic and salt and pepper.
Use a knife to make a slit along one side of each chicken breast and make a pocket. Fill with the cheese then wrap the Parma ham around the chicken, tucking the loose ends of ham underneath.
Heat the olive oil in a frying pan. Add the chicken and cook for 8 mins, turning each breast over once until the ham is golden.
Add the marsala wine to the pan, sauté for 1 min, stir in the stock, then cover the pan with a baking sheet or foil and simmer for 15-20 mins or until tender and cooked through. Transfer the chicken to a plate and keep warm.
Simmer the liquid to reduce until it becomes syrup. Stir in the remaining watercress and cream and bring to the boil. Simmer for 1 min, then remove from the heat and season to taste. Serve with crushed potatoes and green beans.