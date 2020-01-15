Mash the cheese with half the watercress, garlic and salt and pepper.

Use a knife to make a slit along one side of each chicken breast and make a pocket. Fill with the cheese then wrap the Parma ham around the chicken, tucking the loose ends of ham underneath.

Heat the olive oil in a frying pan. Add the chicken and cook for 8 mins, turning each breast over once until the ham is golden.

Add the marsala wine to the pan, sauté for 1 min, stir in the stock, then cover the pan with a baking sheet or foil and simmer for 15-20 mins or until tender and cooked through. Transfer the chicken to a plate and keep warm.