Trending:

Creamy stuffed chicken breast recipe

Click to rate
(97 ratings)
Sending your rating
GoodtoKnow

serves:

4

Skill:

easy

5-a-day:

1

Prep:

5 min

Cooking:

24 min
(may need 5 mins extra)

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 342 kCal 17%
Fat 17.5g 25%
  -  Saturates 7.4g 37%

This Italian-inspired creamy stuffed chicken with Parma ham and watercress is a real treat with crushed potatoes and green beans

Ingredients

  • 50g/2oz medium fat, soft cheese like Philadelphia
  • 1 (85g) bag watercress, finely chopped
  • 1 small clove garlic, crushed
  • 4 chicken breast fillets, skinless
  • 4 slices Parma ham
  • 1tbsp (15ml) olive oil
  • 4tbsp (60ml) marsala wine
  • 150ml/1/4pt chicken stock
  • 4tbsp (60ml) double cream
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

  • Mash the cheese with half the watercress, garlic and salt and pepper.

  • Use a knife to make a slit along one side of each chicken breast and make a pocket. Fill with the cheese then wrap the Parma ham around the chicken, tucking the loose ends of ham underneath.

  • Heat the olive oil in a frying pan. Add the chicken and cook for 8 mins, turning each breast over once until the ham is golden.

  • Add the marsala wine to the pan, sauté for 1 min, stir in the stock, then cover the pan with a baking sheet or foil and simmer for 15-20 mins or until tender and cooked through. Transfer the chicken to a plate and keep warm.

  • Simmer the liquid to reduce until it becomes syrup. Stir in the remaining watercress and cream and bring to the boil. Simmer for 1 min, then remove from the heat and season to taste. Serve with crushed potatoes and green beans.

Click to rate
(97 ratings)
Sending your rating

More Recipe Ideas

Explore More