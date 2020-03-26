Creme Egg brownies have become an Easter favourite with children and adults alike, and making them couldn't be easier with our simple recipe.

These gooey Creme Egg brownies only take 10 mins to prep and 20 mins to bake. Topped with melting Creme Eggs, this tasty tray bake would be ideal for sharing as an Easter dessert with family and friends. The kids are just going to love the chocolaty goodness in each bite. You can even ask for their help when making the brownies. They would definitely love to help put the Creme Eggs in the brownies. The Creme Eggs are added to the brownie mix five minutes before it’s cooked, which means that the eggs will be warm and gooey inside. Serve with ice cream for dessert or have with a warm cuppa when the family come round. This Creme Egg brownies recipe makes 12. If you’ve got a big family consider doubling the recipe. Also, make sure you line your tin with greaseproof paper before baking some so your brownies won’t burn.

Watch how to make Creme Egg brownies

Ingredients 1x batch of our classic brownie recipe

3 Creme Eggs, halved plus some mini Creme Eggs

Method Once you’ve made your brownies using our classic chocolate brownie recipe pop them into the oven for 20 mins.

Meanwhile prepare the Creme Eggs by cutting them in half using a sharp knife. Warm the knife under hot water before cutting the Creme Eggs to get an even cut.

5 mins before the brownies are ready, remove from the oven and cut into 12 portions. Push the Creme Egg halves into the portions and place back in the oven until the chocolate has melted slightly.

Top tip for making Creme Egg brownies You could try this recipe with Mini Eggs too!

