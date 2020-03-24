Creme Egg cake made with a rich chocolate sponge and plenty of Creme Eggs is the only cake you need to make for Easter, whether for afternoon tea or Easter dessert.

Whether you’re a Creme Egg lover or just a sweet tooth in general, this will be the Creme Egg cake of your dreams. Creme Eggs make great ingredients for cakes because they’re so sweet, so you know you’ll end up with a sweet Easter treat! To make this impressive Easter recipe, you’ll just under an hour plus time to let it cool, but the wait will be so worth it when your friends and family fall head over heels for this delicious Easter bake. This Creme Egg cake serves eight to twelve people, so make sure to invite people over so can taste this Easter treat (or just have it all to yourself, we definitely won’t judge!). We bet you’ve never seen so many Creme Eggs featured in one gorgeous cake…

Ingredients For this Easter recipeyou will need:

100g soft butter

225g light muscovado sugar

200g self-raising flour

40g cocoa

1tsp baking powder

2 eggs

125ml milk

100g dark chocolate, melted

1tsp vanilla extract

For the ganache

5 Cadbury’s Creme Eggs, chopped

3tbsp double cream

For the filling:

250ml double cream

1tbsp icing sugar

3 Cadbury’s Creme Eggs, chopped

For the decoration:

3 Cadbury’s Creme Eggs

1 x 89g bag mini Cadbury’s Creme Eggs

Method Heat oven to 180C/gas mark 4. Grease and line 2 x 20cm sandwich tins. In a large bowl, rub together the butter, sugar, flour, cocoa and baking powder until it resembles fine breadcrumbs.

Whisk together eggs, milk, chocolate and vanilla extract. Pour into the flour mixture and mix well.

Divide the mixture equally between the tins. Bake for 25-30 mins until springy. Leave to cool for 10 mins, then transfer to racks to cool completely. Wrap well in cling film if making ahead.

For the ganache, put the chopped Creme Eggs and cream into a heatproof bowl placed over barely simmering water. Heat gently until the chocolate has melted. Remove from the heat and stir briefly, until combined and smooth. Allow to cool for 1 hour, or until thick enough to spread.

Meanwhile, whip the cream with icing sugar to medium peaks then stir through most of the chopped Creme Eggs. Put one half of the cake onto a cake stand or serving plate and spread with the cream. Put the second cake on top and decorate with the ganache. Decorate with the remaining large and mini Creme Eggs.

Top tip for making Creme Egg cake This cake is best eaten on the day it's made but if you have any leftover store it in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days.

Click to rate ( 430 ratings) Sending your rating