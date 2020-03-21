Creme Egg cake bars have a rich chocolate sponge base, a sweet Creme Egg filling and a smooth chocolate top. It’s the ultimate chocolate dessert for Easter! If you’re looking for things to do with the kids at home or a fun Easter activity, then baking is always a crowd pleaser! Cooking for adults only? Try adding some Baileys to the icing for a boozy twist to these Creme Egg cake bars.

With Creme Eggs hidden in the sponge and Creme Eggs for decorating, this is one treat you have to make this Easter. These bars are perfect for sharing over the Easter bank holiday or making for school bake sales.

Ingredients For the sponge:

200g butter

200g caster sugar

125g plain flour

75g cocoa powder

2tsp baking powder

4 medium eggs

9 mini Creme Eggs

For the filling:

300g icing sugar

60ml water

2tsp golden syrup

1tsp orange extract

orange food colouring

For the topping:

200g milk chocolate, chopped

12 mini Creme Eggs

Method Preheat the oven 180C/gas mark 4 and line a 24cmx24cm tin with greaseproof paper, making sure you have some all around the sides to be able to pick the cake out of the tin after baking.

Mix all the sponge cake ingredients except the Creme Eggs together in a large mixing bowl with an electric hand whisk.

Pour the mixture into the tin and bake in the centre of the oven for 10 mins. Carefully remove from the oven and push 9 Creme Eggs randomly into the sponge. Bake in the oven for another 5 mins.

Remove from the oven and leave to cool on the side before lifting out with the greaseproof paper and popping onto a wire rack to cool further. After 30 mins, put the cake back into the tin and press the sponge down firmly, making sure the sponge is touching every corner of the tin. Put in the fridge to cool for 30 mins.

Meanwhile, make the filling by mixing all of the ingredients together exceot the orange food colouring in a small mixing bowl – keep the orange food colouring to one side.

Take the cake out of the fridge and pour the icing mixture on top of the sponge, making sure it touches the greaseproof paper and is evenly spread. Dip a cocktail stick into the orange food colouring and use it to swirl a marble effect into the icing.

Leave to set in the fridge for 1 hr.

For the topping, melt the chocolate in the microwave by heating it in 10 second bursts, stirring in between each burst until the chocolate has melted. Leave to cool slightly before pouring on top of the icing layer.

Crush the 12 mini Creme Eggs and scatter on top to decorate. Leave to set in the fridge for a further 30 mins, cut into slices and serve.

Top tip for making Creme Egg cake bars Try different flavours for the filling - how about caramel icing or even a dash of brandy to make an adult version

