This delicious and easy to make Creme Egg cheesecake is the perfect Easter treat for the whole family.

Our Creme Egg cheesecake recipe is an easy no-bake cheesecake made simply with Philadelphia cream cheese and double cream. It has a striking yellow layer and Creme Egg topping that will make the perfect Easter dessert. This Creme Egg cheesecake recipe serves 12 people and will take approximately 30 mins to make plus chilling time. Our easy cheesecake is the perfect dessert to share with friends and family at Easter time and it would make a great centre piece for your Easter dessert. If you want to give our Creme Egg cheesecake a twist, decorate with Mini Eggs too. Pop any leftover cheesecake on a plate and cover in cling film. Store in the fridge for up to 2 days. This recipe is best made and eaten on the same day for the best flavour.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

For the base:

100g butter, melted

2 Creme Eggs, chopped

200g digestive biscuits, crushed

For the topping:

600g full-fat Philadelphia

100g icing sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

300ml double cream, whipped

drops yellow food colouring

To decorate:

6 mini Creme Eggs

Method For the base: Line the base of a 20cm loose bottom cake tin. Melt the butter and Creme Eggs in a large pan. Stir through the biscuits and press into the bottom of the tin. Leave to set in the fridge for 30 mins.

For the filling: In a bowl, lightly beat the Philadelphia until smooth then add the icing sugar and vanilla extract until well combined. Fold in the whipped cream.

Measure out 300g of the filling into a separate bowl and stir through the food colouring. Spoon this over the cake base then carefully top with the remaining filling. Leave to set in the fridge for at least 3 hours.

To serve, decorate with mini Creme Eggs.

Top tip for making Creme Egg cheesecake Store in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

Click to rate ( 142 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week