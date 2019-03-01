What’s better than Creme Egg ice cream? Creme Egg ice cream served in an Easter egg of course! We’ve gone with a really simple no-churn ice cream (because who has one of those fancy ice cream makers anyway? And whisking and whisking things frankly isn’t for us). With just six ingredients you can whip up this beautifully marbled Creme Egg ice cream in minutes and have it in the freezer chilling in no time. Thanks to its pretty pastel colours and copious amounts of chocolate this makes a fab Easter Sunday dessert that both kids and adults will love. Plus, because it’s easy to make ahead it will leave you with plenty of time to spend with friends and family on the big day if you’re entertaining, making you look like a real super host.

Watch how to make Creme Egg ice cream

Ingredients For the Easter Creme Egg no-churn ice cream:

400g condensed milk

800ml double cream

100g milk chocolate

A few drops of orange food colouring

2tsp vanilla flavouring

6 Creme Eggs

80g Mini Creme Eggs

To decorate

8 x Easter egg halves

Mini Eggs

Mini Creme Eggs

Chocolate and caramel topping sauce

Method Melt the chocolate and leave to cool slightly while you whip the double cream until it forms soft peaks, and then gently fold in the condensed milk and vanilla flavouring.

Separate your mixture into three bowls.

In one bowl gently stir through the melted chocolate and in another add a few drops of orange food colouring, mixing until it looks like the same colour as the ‘yolk’ of your Creme Eggs.

In a shallow tray or tuppawear box swirl all three mixtures together until you get a marbled effect.

Top with halved large and Mini Creme Eggs and pop in the freezer.

Freeze for at least six hours and then serve in halved Easter eggs instead of bowls and top with Mini Eggs, Mini Creme Eggs and topping sauces.