If you're looking for something different to make this Easter, how about whipping up this Creme Egg milkshake?

This gooey and delicious Creme Egg milkshake is super easy to make and tastes as good as it looks. You don’t need much to make this treat, just some Creme Eggs, some ice cream and milk. If you’re feeling in need of an even more indulgent treat then why not add a dash of rum? The rich flavour goes perfectly with chocolate and creates a delicious cocktail milkshake, perfect for adults. If you leave out the booze this Creme Egg milkshake is a cheap, quick and easy treat come Easter Sunday that the little ones can enjoy for an Easter dessert. Top with half a Creme Egg or even grate some chocolate over the top of the foamy whipped cream topping for a posh finish. Chocolate ice cream would work just as well in this recipe as an extra chocolaty milkshake twist.

Watch how to make Creme Egg milkshake – with rum (optional!)

Ingredients For the Easter

Creme Egg milkshake

2 x Creme Eggs

4tbsp ice cream

100ml milk

1tbsp rum (optional)

To decorate

Whipped cream

Caramel and chocolate sauce

Easter egg pieces

2 x Mini Creme Eggs

Method Using a blender or hand blender mix together the Creme Egg, milk, ice cream and rum if using. If you want the milkshake to be looser add a dash more milk.

Serve immediately with whipped cream, topping sauce, Easter egg shards and halved Mini Creme Eggs on top.

Top tip for making Creme Egg milkshake – with rum (optional!) See more of our delicious Creme Egg treats with our collection of Creme egg recipes

