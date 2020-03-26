These Creme Egg puff pastry twists have just two main ingredients and are beyond easy to whip up! Any Creme egg lover needs to give these a try for a delicious Easter Breakfast

Looking for a new favourite Creme egg recipe? Look no further than these delicious creme egg puff pastry twists. After just 15 minutes in the oven you will be able to tuck into these yummy twists which make for a great Easter breakfast or an afternoon treat. The smell that will fill your home is reason enough to bake them and once you’ve tasted them you won’t regret the decision. With just two main ingredients these creme egg twists really couldn’t be easier to make. Ready-rolled puff pastry is the easiest option but blocks that you roll out yourself are often cheaper. If you’ve got any puff pastry leftover try making these delicious twisty sausage rolls. And if you are feeling adventurous, why not give our home-made puff pastry recipe a go! Although it takes some time and patience, home made pastry is a lot more satisfying and tastes great too.

Recipe extracted from Cadbury Creme Egg Cookbook.

Ingredients 320g pack ready rolled puff pastry

2 crème eggs

1 egg, lightly beaten

Icing sugar for dusting

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan 180°C/gas mark 6 and line a large baking sheet with baking parchment.

Unroll the pastry and cut in half lengthways so that you have 2 long thin strips.

Chop the crème eggs into small pieces – this is easier to do if you chill the crème eggs first – then dot the pieces evenly over one of the pastry strips.

Brush the edges of the pastry with a little beaten egg and place the other pastry strip on top pressing down lightly to seal.

Using a sharp knife or pizza cutter, cut the pastry into 16 short strips about 2cm wide. Take a strip and twist it 3 or 4 times and place on the baking sheet, pressing the ends of the strip down to stop them untwisting. Repeat with the other 15 strips and leave a gap between each one on the baking sheet as they puff up as they cook.

Brush each twist with a little of the beaten egg and then bake in the oven for 15 minutes until puffed up and golden. Leave to cool on a wire rack and dust with icing sugar before serving.

Top tip for making Creme Egg puff pastry twists Add a pinch of cinnamon to your icing sugar before dusting for a subtle spiced finish.

