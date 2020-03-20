This white chocolate Creme Egg rocky road recipe is the perfect crowd pleaser and it’s so easy to make too. Sweet and delicious, it’s a great Easter treat!

Creme egg white chocolate rocky road is the dream of any sweet-tooth. Made with Creme Eggs galore, you will become any kid’s hero after making this delicious Easter recipe for them. This white chocolate rocky road is very quick to make. You can rustle it up in just 15 mins and then leave it to set before cutting into squares and serving.

You will only need four ingredients for this cheap recipe that can serve 9 to 12, so it’s a bargain! We used gingernut biscuits but you can pick whichever biscuits you prefer, so this could be a great opportunity to innovate with your favourite flavours. Or, if you’re looking for things to do with the kids or the rest of the family, why not let them choose from the biscuits they like the most? For the icing, you can also get them to choose between melted chocolate and Nutella – that’s a tough one! This quick and easy white chocolate rocky road is the perfect lunch box treat to get the children excited about lunchtime every day, but it will also be a guaranteed bake sale success around the Easter holidays.

Watch how to make Creme Egg white chocolate rocky road

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

450g white chocolate

100g biscuits, broken into pieces (we used gingernut biscuits)

50g mini marshmallows

16 mini Creme Eggs, crushed or halved

For the decoration:

1tbsp icing sugar

1tsp orange food colouring

4 squares milk chocolate, melted, or 1tbsp Nutella

Method Line a 21cm x 21cm tin with greaseproof paper.

In a large microwavable bowl, add half of the chocolate. Melt in the microwave on a low heat, stiring every 10 seconds until melted. Add the rest of the chocolate and stir to melt slightly. Give it a few more seconds in the microwave until fully melted. Leave to cool for 5 mins.

Pour the biscuits and marshmallows into the chocolate, add 8 mini Creme Eggs and save the rest of decoration. Mix until all the ingredients are covered in chocolate.

Pour into the tin and decorate with the rest of the Creme Eggs.

For the decoration: To make the orange icing, mix the icing sugar in a bowl with the orange food colouring and 1tsp water then drizzle over the rocky road. Drizzle over the melted chocolate or Nutella.

Pop into the fridge and leave to set for about 1hr. Cut into pieces using a warmed knife.

Top tip for making Creme Egg white chocolate rocky road Swap the white chocolate for milk or dark instead. The choice is yours.