Our crepe recipe is so easy to follow and are best served with lots of fresh berries...

Everyone loves a pancake and when it comes to crepes they are hard to resist. Perfecting a crepe recipe at home is easy with a couple of practices. Use this crepe recipe for an easy formula that will give you light and fluffy crepes with just a hint of crispness. Top with maple syrup, honey, lemon and sugar – or, if you want them to be a little more indulgent, with Nutella and bananas or hot chocolate sauce. Truly divine.

Ingredients 400g strawberries

400g raspberries or a combination of other red fruit

50g caster sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

Dash of port (optional)

2 eggs

200g flour

600ml milk

50g butter melted

Method To make this crepe recipe, quarter the strawberries and place in a bowl with the other fruits, pour over the port (if using), lemon juice and caster sugar and leave to steep while you make the pancake batter.

In a large mixing bowl or food processor, sieve the flour and salt together, add the eggs, then the flour and milk and beat together with the melted butter for a min or so or until you ha ve a thick but easy to pour batter.

Warm up a plate in the oven to place the finished pancakes on and keep them warm. Remember to dust each pancake with a little caster sugar as you stack them to stop them from sticking to each other.

Melt a knob of butter in a non-stick frying pan and heat on a moderate flame. Using a little of the batter mix, test the temperature and your pancake flipping skills and modify accordingly.

When you’re ready, use a ladle or small jug to pour out a little batter into the pan, and cook each pancake for about a min on each side. If you don’t wish to flip each one, make slightly smaller ones and use a spatula to turn.

Fold the pancakes twice to make an open parcel. Fill 2 parcels with fruit per person, sprinkle over a little more fruit, and serve with ice cream and a dash of the fruit juices. Kelly’s Strawberries and Cream Ice Cream goes perfectly with this fruit crepes recipe.

Top tip for making Crepe Crepes or pancakes are really easy to make. A good tip is to practice a few times before you begin making them for real. You will have plenty of batter to waste on one or two disasters. The trick is to make sure you always have enough melted but not burned butter in your crepe pan and the temperature remains constant.

Click to rate ( 32 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week