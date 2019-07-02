Your family will love these homemade fish fingers – and using sweet potato instead of normal chips is a much healthier option.
Ingredients
- 4 pieces skinned cod fillet, cut into chunks
- 30ml (2tbsp) plain flour
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 100g (4oz) fresh wholemeal breadcrumbs
- 30ml (2tbsp) olive oil
- 2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into wedges
- 15ml (1tbsp) honey
- Sunflower oil, for shallow-frying
- Soured cream and chive dip and lemon wedges, to serve
Method
Coat each piece of cod in flour then dip in beaten egg and coat in breadcrumbs. Cover and chill in the fridge for 20 mins. Preheat the oven to 200ºC (400ºF, gas mark 6).
2 Heat the olive oil in a roasting tin for 3-4 mins then add the sweet potato. Roast for 20 mins, turning once. Brush with honey and return to the oven for 10 mins until tender and golden.
Heat the sunflower oil in a heavy-based frying pan and fry the fish nuggets for 2-3 mins on each side until golden. Drain on kitchen paper. Serve with the potato wedges, dip and lemon.
Top tip for making Crispy cod nuggets with sweet potato wedges
