Coat each piece of cod in flour then dip in beaten egg and coat in breadcrumbs. Cover and chill in the fridge for 20 mins. Preheat the oven to 200ºC (400ºF, gas mark 6).

2 Heat the olive oil in a roasting tin for 3-4 mins then add the sweet potato. Roast for 20 mins, turning once. Brush with honey and return to the oven for 10 mins until tender and golden.