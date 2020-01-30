Jacket potatoes should be fluffy and floury and soft on the inside, crispy and crunchy on the outside. Cooking them like this means you’ll get it right every time! Cheesy topped baked beans make a wonderful filling – and not just as a vegetarian dish – but these jacket ’taties are infinitely versatile. Try topping them with chilli con carne; or tuna and mayonnaise; or sour cream and chives.

Ingredients Two baking potatoes weighing about 250g each, washed

2tsp sunflower or light olive oil

Sea salt

420g can baked beans

Knob of butter

Freshly ground black pepper

50g Cheddar cheese, grated

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6. Pop the potatoes in a roasting tin and prick several times with a fork.

Drizzle each potato with a teaspoon of oil and turn so they are coated all over in oil. Sprinkle with a little sea salt – this helps make the potato skin nice and crispy – and bake for 1 to 1¼ hours or until the potatoes are nice and tender.

Meanwhile, heat the baked beans according to the instructions on the can. Split the potatoes in half, add butter to taste, season with pepper, divide the beans between the potatoes, sprinkle with freshly grated cheese and serve.

Top tip for making Crispy jacket potato with cheesy topped beans Flavour the baked beans with a little Worcestershire sauce or chilli flakes or freshly chopped herbs to ring the changes

