These crispy prawns with sweet chilli dip are totally delicious. With crunchy prawns covered in a coconut coating with a sprinkling of sesame seeds, along with a sweet chilli dipping sauce for dunking, they make a lovely Chinese dish.
Ingredients
- 275g breadcrumbs
- 2tbsp dessicated coconut
- 2tbsp sesame seeds
- 3tbsp plain flour
- 200g raw peeled king prawns, defrosted if frozen
- 1 egg, beaten
- 500ml sunflower oil
- Lime wedges, to serve
- For the dipping sauce:
- Zest and juice of 1 lime
- 5tbsp sweet chilli sauce
- 1tbsp soy sauce
Method
Mix together breadcrumbs, coconut, sesame seeds and flour in a bowl and season well. Toss prawns and beaten egg together then, a few at a time, shake off the excess egg and toss in the crumb mixture and put on a plate. Repeat until all the prawns are coated.
Heat the oil in a large, deep pan until a cube of bread turns golden in 30 secs. Add the prawns and cook for about 2 mins until golden. Drain the prawns on kitchen paper.
Mix together the lime juice and zest, chilli sauce and soy sauce and pour into a dipping bowl. Serve with the prawns and extra lime wedges.
Top tip for making Crispy prawns with sweet chilli dip
For a quick prawn nibble, marinate cooked prawns with sesame oil, lime juice, chilli sauce and coriander.