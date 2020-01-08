Trending:

Crispy prawns with sweet chilli dip recipe

Click to rate
(87 ratings)
Sending your rating
GoodtoKnow

makes:

30

Skill:

easy

Prep:

15 min

Cooking:

10 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 90 kCal 5%
Fat 5g 7%
  -  Saturates 1g 5%

These crispy prawns with sweet chilli dip are totally delicious. With crunchy prawns covered in a coconut coating with a sprinkling of sesame seeds, along with a sweet chilli dipping sauce for dunking, they make a lovely Chinese dish.

 

Ingredients

  • 275g breadcrumbs
  • 2tbsp dessicated coconut
  • 2tbsp sesame seeds
  • 3tbsp plain flour
  • 200g raw peeled king prawns, defrosted if frozen
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 500ml sunflower oil
  • Lime wedges, to serve
  • For the dipping sauce:
  • Zest and juice of 1 lime
  • 5tbsp sweet chilli sauce
  • 1tbsp soy sauce

Method

  • Mix together breadcrumbs, coconut, sesame seeds and flour in a bowl and season well. Toss prawns and beaten egg together then, a few at a time, shake off the excess egg and toss in the crumb mixture and put on a plate. Repeat until all the prawns are coated.

  • Heat the oil in a large, deep pan until a cube of bread turns golden in 30 secs. Add the prawns and cook for about 2 mins until golden. Drain the prawns on kitchen paper.

  • Mix together the lime juice and zest, chilli sauce and soy sauce and pour into a dipping bowl. Serve with the prawns and extra lime wedges.

Top tip for making Crispy prawns with sweet chilli dip

For a quick prawn nibble, marinate cooked prawns with sesame oil, lime juice, chilli sauce and coriander.

Click to rate
(87 ratings)
Sending your rating

More Recipe Ideas

Explore More