This crumble topping recipe will cook to a lovely crunchy golden topping over fruit. You only need 3 ingredients for this simple recipe, but you can use it to make any kind of crumble you like.

Pick fruit that’s in season, try frozen fruit or use a mix of fruit for interesting flavour combos! For extra texture, you can add a tablespoon or two of porridge oats or some chopped almonds or hazelnuts to the mixture too. Add a pinch of cinnamon to the crumble mix if serving it with apples to make a classic apple crumble with a warm spicy flavour. This crumble mix recipe serves 4 people and will take only 10 mins to make. Although there’s no denying that a crumble topping is the perfect thing to cover soft, seasonal fruit in, we also love this recipe as an addition to other recipes. Try scattering your crumble topping over your porridge in the morning for an extra burst of sweetness, or use it to cover a fruit pie to give another level of texture – delicious!

Ingredients 150g plain flour

100g butter

85g demerara sugar

Method Cut the butter into cubes and place in a mixing bowl with the flour. Rub the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the sugar.

Use to top fruit to make a fruit crumble. See our all crumble recipes for ideas.

Top tip for making Crumble topping Sprinkle this crumble on top of 500g prepared fruit such as sliced apples, plums or rhubarb, sweetened with a little sugar if liked and bake in a hot oven (200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 4) for about 35-40 mins until golden

