Cullen Skink is a traditional Scottish recipe that is perfect as part of a Burns Night feast.

Cullen Skink is a traditional Scottish recipe made from smoked haddock, floury potatoes and cream. It’s the perfect starter for a Burns’ Night supper and is very easy to cook and prepare. Our Cullen Skink recipe takes just 10 minutes prep time and 30 minutes to cook so it is on the table in under an hour! If you’re looking for a warming dish for a cold winter evening, you can’t go wrong with a bowl of Cullen Skink!

450g (1lb) Floury Potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

25g (1oz) Butter

1 Onion, finely chopped

450g (1lb) Undyed smoked haddock, skinned

300ml ( ½ pt) Boiling water

425ml ( ¾ pt) Milk

3 x 15ml spn (3 tblspn) Double cream

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Fresh chives to serve

Method Cook the potatoes in a pan of lightly salted boiling water for 20 minutes or until tender, drain and set aside.

Meanwhile melt the butter in a large pan and gently fry the onion until soft.

Add the fish and the water to the pan and simmer gently for 8-10 minutes.

Using a slotted spoon remove the fish (reserving the cooking liquor), break into large chunks, discarding any bones and keep warm.

Mash the potatoes then whisk into the reserved cooking liquor and gradually add the milk.

Return to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 3-4 minutes to heat through.

Stir in the fish and the cream, season to taste and serve immediately, garnished with chives.

Top tip for making Cullen skink Alternatively use smoked cod or for a more colourful dish use dyed smoked fish. Ideal to make with left over mashed potato.

