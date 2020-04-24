We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The internet's latest craze, Dalgona coffee has been taken up a level with Aluna's coconut rum.



With a delicious twist of coconut, this Dalgona coffee with rum is the ideal weekend alcoholic drink. So if you’ve already mastered the original Dalgona coffee recipe and want to take this trend to the next level, try it with coconut rum.

Originating in South Korea, the recipe for this “upside down cappuccino” has gone viral over the last couple of weeks as cravings for takeaway barista coffees have spiked.

Aluna’s recipe calls for coconut milk as well, which enhances the flavour of the rum but also means this recipe is vegan. So whether you’re making this Dalgona coffee with rum for a cheeky alcoholic brunch tipple or an evening treat, it’s a real lockdown delight.

This recipe for Dalgona coffee with rum is a unique twist on a classic Irish coffee, perfect if you need something to perk you up before that social Skype call.

Ingredients 25ml of Aluna Coconut Rum

2 tbsp instant coffee or espresso powder

2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp very hot water

400ml chilled coconut milk

1 tbsp maple syrup

Method Add the coffee, sugar and hot water to a medium mixing bowl. Whip the coffee using an electric whisk until it is light brown, fluffy and a stiff peak forms.

Pour the rum and coconut milk into a glass and briskly stir in a spoonful of maple syrup. Spoon dollops of the frothed coffee mixture on top.

Top tip for making Dalgona coffee with rum Sprinkle with some chocolate powder, to serve

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating