We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for the perfect after dinner treat? These dark chocolate ginger biscuits are rich and warming.

In fact, we think that these ginger biscuits are completely irresistible! Our recipe for dark chocolate ginger biscuits makes 12 but it’s very easy to scale up or down.

The biscuits take just 15 minutes to bake in the oven and can easily be whipped up in a hurry. They make excellent edible gifts and are perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth! Pair with a hot cup or tea or coffee and you’ve got a match made in heaven…

We have lots of other biscuit recipes you might also want to explore. Why not make a mixed box of biscuits for your loved one? You can fill it with all their favourite flavours! To transform these biscuits into a dessert, consider serving them still warm from the oven with a scoop of stem ginger or chocolate ice cream…simple but delicious!

Ingredients 125g butter, softened

200g caster sugar

50g stem ginger

75g treacle

240g flour

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

1tsp ground ginger

1 egg

pinch salt

To decorate:

250g dark chocolate, melted

100g milk chocolate, melted

Method Preheat the oven to 180C, Gas 4.

Beat together all the ingredients, until a dough forms. Roll into 20 small balls and arrange on a baking tray. Chill for 10 mins.

Bake for 15 mins, until cooked through. Cool on a wire rack.

When cool dip into the dark chocolate and leave to set. Once set drizzle with the milk chocolate and leave to set again.

Top tip for making Dark chocolate ginger biscuits These dark chocolate ginger biscuits make lovely gifts. For a chic, professional finish wrap the biscuits in brown paper and tie them up with some twine and a homemade label.

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week