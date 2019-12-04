This date and walnut cake is a real teatime treat - moist sponge dotted with dates and walnuts, topped with a creamy frosting. We defy you not to sneak a second slice!

If you’re craving something sweet, then this date cake will definitely hit the spot. It’s super speedy to make, as it will only take you 15 mins to prep – after that, all you have to do is put the kettle on as your date and walnut cake bakes for just over an hour. So if you’re looking for an easy bake that will still impress friends and family with taste and presentation, try this deliciously simple date and walnut cake.

Ingredients 175g (6oz) dates, finely chopped

¾ level teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

60g (2oz) butter, softened

175g (6oz) light muscovado sugar

1 medium egg, beaten

250g (8oz) self-raising flour

60g (2oz) walnuts pieces, chopped

For the topping:

125g (4oz) mascarpone or cream cheese

30g (1oz) walnut pieces, roughly chopped

20cm (8in) round cake tin, lined with Bakewell paper

Method Set the oven to gas mark 4 or 180°C. Put the dates and bicarbonate of soda in a bowl and pour over 200ml (7fl oz) boiling water. Leave for 5 mins.

Cream the butter and sugar in a bowl, beat in the egg and then the date mixture, with the water. Fold in the flour and walnuts and stir lightly until well mixed. Spoon the mixture into the tin and smooth the top.

Bake for 1-1¼ hours until risen, and a skewer when inserted comes out clean. Leave for 10 mins, then take out of the tin to cool on a wire rack. Spread mascarpone, or cream cheese, over cake and sprinkle with nuts.

Top tip for making Date and walnut cake This recipe was taken from the March 1939 issue of Women's Weekly