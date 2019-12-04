Dauphinoise potatoes are so creamy and indulgent and they are delicious served with steak, fish or even as a special treat with your Sunday roast. Dauphinoise potatoes make a nice change from roast potatoes and are great for a nice change or a special dinner you’re having. The cheese on top is just the icing on the cake, and you’ll definitely have people round the table asking for second helpings! This is quite a rich side dish, though, so if you’re trying to watch the calories, you might want to enjoy just a small portion to go with your meat and veg! Trust us though, it’s really delicious and you’ll want to make these potato dauphinoise time and time again.

Ingredients 6 medium baking potatoes, scrubbed and peeled

6 whole eggs

4 cups cream

1/2 cup chicken or vegetable stock

3tbsp chopped fresh parsley

3/4 cup grated Parmesan or cheddar cheese

3tbsp butter, softened

1 clove of peeled garlic, flattened with back of a knife

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Method Preheat oven to 150°C/300°F/gas 2

Slice the potatoes thinly, using a mandolin slicer or food processor.

Combine the cream, eggs and chicken or vegetable stock, then add parsley and whisk.

Butter the bottom and sides of a baking dish and rub the dish with the garlic clove.

Place an overlapping layer of potatoes in the bottom. Sprinkle with some of the cheese and salt and pepper.

Pour over some of the cream mixture until the potato layer is covered. Lift potato slices away from sides of dish so cream is evenly distributed. Add more layers of potatoes, salt and pepper, cheese and cream mixture until dish is full.

Cover with foil and bake the dauphinoise potatoes for about 90 mins or until golden brown.

Top tip for making Dauphinoise potatoes For extra taste in your dauphinoise potatoes you can sprinkle a little nutmeg between the layers.