Deliciously Ella’s sweet potato noodles are a great alternative to pasta if you’re following a gluten free diet or simply if you want to up your veg intake. This Deliciously Ella recipe combines the spiralised sweet potato with a creamy and fragrant peanut satay sauce that goes really well these veggie noodles. To make this recipe, you’ll need a spiraliser but we think once you’ve got one it’s a real investment for quick, healthy mid-week meals. Don’t worry if you don’t have one, you can get ready made veggie noodles in most big supermarkets. This recipe uses crunchy peanut butter, but almond butter would also work well. Ella says: ‘These noodles were quite a revelation to me. They’re so much heartier and more filling than courgette noodles, and this satay sauce really brings them to life. It’s so incredibly creamy, with subtle hints of chilli and tangy lime. Together they make for the best pick-me-up dinner, healthy but comforting and bursting with flavour.’

Ingredients For the noodles:

olive oil

1 celery stick, finely chopped

5 garlic cloves, crushed

2.5cm root ginger, finely grated

pinch of salt

250g mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 small sweet potatoes, about 200g each, peeled and spiralised

100g baby spinach

For the sauce:

3 tablespoons crunchy peanut butter (or almond butter also works)

70ml almond milk, plus more if needed

1 teaspoon tamari

1 teaspoon chilli flakes

juice of 1 lime

1 tsp honey

a little olive oil, if needed

Method Heat a glug of oil in a large frying pan, then add the celery, garlic, ginger and salt and sauté over a low heat until the celery is softening. Add the mushrooms once the pan has been bubbling for a couple of minutes.

After a minute or so more, add the sweet potatoes and cook for about 10 minutes.

Next, make the satay sauce. Simply place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth, adding oil if it helps to process the sauce, then add salt to taste.

Once the noodles and mushrooms are tender, add the spinach and the satay sauce. Stir until the spinach has wilted and the sauce is warm. If the sauce feels a little thick, add a splash of water, olive oil or almond milk and stir it in until it reaches your desired consistency.

Top tip for making Deliciously Ella’s sweet potato noodles Slice the ends off the sweet potatoes to create flat surfaces at either end before spiralising, it makes the process so much easier

Click to rate ( 4 ratings) Sending your rating