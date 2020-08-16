We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our double rose and chocolate cake is a sophisticated Persian twist on the classic bake.

With a touch of mood-enhancing rose extract and a touch of allspice, this double rose and chocolate cake is the ultimate feel-good treat.

It is one of our most foolproof chocolate cake recipes so you could easily adapt it with spices or extra ingredients to suit your own tastes. Another bonus of this simple chocolate cake is that you can make it ahead and freeze the sponges, ready to defrost and ice or decorate later.

If you are making it and assembling straight away, do have the patience to let the cake cool first or your icing will melt off! Here are 10 other common baking mistakes and how to fix them.

Ingredients For the sponge:

175g (6oz) butter, at room temperature

175g caster sugar

3 eggs, at room temperature

1tsp milk

175g (6oz) self-raising flour, sifted

45g (1½oz) cocoa powder

1tsp baking powder

½tsp allspice

½tsp rose extract

½tsp vanilla extract

For the chocolate icing:

200g (7oz) icing sugar

45g (1½oz) cocoa powder

200g (7oz) butter

1tbsp milk

1tsp vanilla extract

Rose petals, to decorate

You will need:

20cm (8in) round or square cake tin, greased and lined with greaseproof paper

Method Heat the oven to 160C/Gas 3. For the sponge, cream the butter and sugar in a large bowl, beating until light and pale. Add the eggs one at a time, then the milk, and continue to beat until you leave a trail on the surface when the whisk is lifted (with an electric mixer, about 5 mins).

Gently fold half the flour into the mixture. When it’s well combined, fold in the other remaining flour along with the cocoa powder, baking powder and allspice. Stir in the rose and vanilla extracts.

Turn the mixture into the prepared tin and bake for about 30-35 mins or until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and leave to cool. Turn out onto a wire rack and remove the greaseproof paper.

Turn the chocolate sponge cake upside down so the top becomes the bottom, then slice in half horizontally.

For the chocolate icing, use an electric whisk to beat together all the ingredients (apart from the flowers) until smooth. Spead a third in the middle of the cake, and the rest on top and around the sides. Decorate with rose petals.

Top tip for making Double rose and chocolate cake Accurate identification of flowers is essential – if in doubt, don’t eat!

