Soft fluffy dumplings make a delicious addition to any casserole and make a meal extra hearty and warming. They’re very quick and easy to make using just flour, suet and salt which is mixed with water to form a soft dough. The dough is then rolled into balls and popped into the casserole 30 mins before the end of the cooking time. You can add flavorings to the dumpling mixture such as parsley for chicken casserole, mint for lamb, mustard or horseradish for beef, and chopped crispy bacon and fried onion for a sausage casserole. Mini dumplings are great in hearty soups.

Ingredients 100g self-raising flour

50g shredded suet

Method Mix the flour and suet in a bowl with a pinch of salt and approx 5tbsp water to form a soft dough. Divide into 8 equal pieces and roll each one into a rough ball with lightly floured hands. For mini dumplings roll the mixture into 16 balls.

Add the dumplings to the casserole 30 mins before the end of the cooking time, cover with a lid and cook until the dumplings swell and rise to the surface. Mini dumplings will take 15-20 mins.

Top tip for making Dumplings Suet is an animal fat so for vegetarians make sure you use vegetable suet which is widely available in supermarkets.

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating