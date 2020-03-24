Get in the spirit of Easter with these fun and cute Easter bunny cupcakes. The kids are just going to love them!

Give these Easter bunny cupcakes as a gift or use them in an epic Easter egg hunt. These sweet Easter cupcakes are going to go down a treat this spring! This recipe makes 12 classic sized cupcakes. It will take 25 mins to bake these cakes. Just make sure you leave a bit of time to decorate – especially if the kids are helping you so you can make sure each bunny cupcake is perfect. With a soft, vanilla sponge base, this simple bunny design made by using ready-to-roll fondant is much easier to make than it may look. You can use pre-coloured fondant which you can buy in shops or you can use food colouring instead to make pastel colours that are perfect for Easter cakes.

Ingredients For the cakes:

150g self-raising flour

150g softened butter

150g golden caster sugar

3 medium eggs

1tsp vanilla extract

3tbsp milk, room temperature

For the buttercream:

200g unsalted butter, room temperature

400g icing sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

3tbsp milk

For the toppers:

750g ready to roll white fondant

50g black fondant

1tsp tylose powder (optional, but keeps the ears in place)

Chinese noodles (for the whiskers)

White sprinkles

Yellow and pink/red food colour paste/gels

You will also need:

Deep muffin pan with cupcake cases

68mm circle cutter (optional)

Drinking straw

Sharpe knife

Cocktail sticks

Method For this Easter recipe you will need: To make this cupcake recipe, preheat the oven to 160°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3 and line your baking tray Add all the ingredients into a large bowl and beat until smooth. Don’t overbeat or the cakes will be greasy. Fill the cases with an ice cream scoop and bake for 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool in the tins for 10 minutes before moving to a wire rack For the buttercream: Add all the ingredients into a large bowl and beat until smooth, about 8 minutes with an electric hand whisk. For the toppers: When the cakes are completely cool, ice with the buttercream, carefully spreading across the top but not up to the papers or it will squish out when you top the cakes with fondant. Colour 550g of fondant light yellow. Using 400g, roll to 1/8 of an inch thick and cut 12x 68mm circles and smooth over the top of the icing, smoothing the edge into a dome with your fingers. For the cheeks : Using 100g of fondant, roll 24x small balls of white fondant and flatten with your thumb. Stick them on the face for cheeks with a brush of water. Make a few whisker holes in the cheeks with the cocktail sticks. For the teeth : Cut 12x tiny squares of fondant and trim one end into a point. Emboss a line down the centre of the square. With a brush of water, stick in the middle at the bottom of the cheeks. For the eyes : Roll small balls of white fondant and push flat with your finger into an oval shape. Repeat with smaller balls of black fondant and stick the black to the white with a brush of water. Then with another brush of water, stick the eyes to the face and push a single white sprinkle into the black for a reflection. For the nose and mouth : Colour 100g of fondant pink. Using 40g of pink fondant roll 12x small balls of fondant for the nose and stick on with a brush of water. Using 10g of pink fondant roll tiny strips of pink fondant and stick under the teeth. For the ears : Add ½ tsp of tylose to 150g of yellow fondant (if using) and knead for a couple of minutes. Roll quite thin and cut 24 large oval shapes. Using 50g of pink fondant, add a ¼ tsp of tylose, roll and cut 12x smaller ovals and stick to the yellow with a brush of water. Glue the ears to the top of the head by making some glue with a piece of left over fondant and a touch of boiled water, bending the bottom back over the edge of the top of the cases. Then rest the ears on something, Use some cardboard bent to size, as this will help the ears set in place. It helps to roll the fondant for the ears quite thin and then they are not so heavy. Leave them supported until the icing is dry and stays in place. For the eyebrows and chin : Cut the drinking straw in half long ways to make a half moon shape. The push onto the icing over the eyes for eyebrows and one under the tongue to make a bottom lip. Make a little dimple in the chin and cut the Chinese noodle to size for the whiskers. Push three in each cheek.



Top tip for making Easter bunny cupcakes Use different coloured fondant and make a whole range of multi-coloured bunnies

Click to rate ( 22 ratings) Sending your rating