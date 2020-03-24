Learn how to make these delicious Easter bunny currant biscuits in just a few simple steps.

The kids will love helping you make these cute Easter bunny currant biscuits. Each Easter biscuit is packed with currants and infused with mixed spice. These Easter bunny currant biscuits made the perfect treat to enjoy with a cuppa over the Easter holidays. This recipe will make between 20-25 biscuits. It will take 20 mins to prepare these biscuits and 15 mins to bake. They’re also brilliant for wrapping up as Easter gifts for friends and family. Just pop into a cellophane bag and tie with a seasonal ribbon.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

125g softened butter

75g caster sugar, plus 1-2tbsp for sprinkling

1 egg, separated

200g plain flour, sifted

¼tsp ground cinnamon

¼tsp mixed spice

Zest of 1 lemon

75g currants

2tbsp milk

You'll also need:

A rabbit-shaped cutter

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/329°C/gas 6.

In a bowl, beat the butter and sugar together, using a wooden spoon or electric hand whisk, until pale and fluffy. Beat in the egg yolk, reserving the white. Then, using a round-bladed knife, gently stir in the sifted flour, spices, lemon zest and currants. Gradually stir in the milk until the dough starts to come together – you may need slightly less, or a little more, milk.

Tip the dough onto a lightly floured worktop and knead gently until smooth. Roll out to about 5mm thick then cut out the biscuits using a rabbit-shaped cutter, a 7.5cm round cutter, or shape of your choice.

Place the biscuits on 2-3 greased baking trays and bake each tray in batches for 10 mins. Remove from the oven.

Whisk the reserved egg white very slightly, brush lightly over the biscuits then sprinkle with sugar. Return to the oven for a further 5 mins, until just golden. Remove and place on a cooling rack.

Top tip for making Easter bunny currant biscuits The biscuits can be stored in an airtight container for 2-3 days. Freshen homemade biscuits, by placing them in a warm oven for 3-4 mins.

Click to rate ( 27 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week