Whip up this Easter chocolate fudge cake recipe – a deliciously chocolately treat for the kids this Easter with this quick and easy fudge cake. You can get them to help with the decorating too, that’s how easy this cake really is! This cake serves 8-12 people and is ideal for serving over the Easter holidays when you’ve got lots of family or friends round for celebrations. It will take aroud 1hr to make and bake this cake including cooling time. This delicious, rich chocolate sponge is topped with a glossy, sticky sweet chocolate ganache and really does taste as good as it looks.

Ingredients 150g unsalted butter, at room temperature

150g light muscovado sugar

40g cocoa

150g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

2 medium, free-range eggs

1tsp vanilla extract

142ml soured cream

2tbsp golden syrup

For the ganache:

250ml double cream

250g dark chocolate such as Bournville

To decorate:

1 chocolate flake, crumbled

120g tub mini eggs

Method Heat oven to 180°C (gas mark 4). Grease and line 2x18cm sandwich tins.

Beat together the butter and sugar until pale.

In a separate bowl, sift the cocoa, flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and a pinch of salt; mix well. Add to the creamed butter and sugar.

In a jug, whisk the eggs with vanilla, soured cream and syrup. Pour over the dry ingredients and beat together. Divide the mixture equally between the tins.

Bake for 20-25 mins until springy. Leave to cool for a few mins, then transfer to racks to cool completely.

For the ganache, put the cream and chocolate into a bowl over barely simmering water. Heat gently until the chocolate has melted. Remove from the heat and stir briefly, until combined and smooth (don’t overstir).

Allow to cool for 1 hr, or until thick enough to spread.

Use slightly less than half to sandwich the cakes together. Spread remaining ganache over the cake, then decorate with flakes and mini eggs.

Top tip for making Easter chocolate fudge cake Store your cake in an airtight container in the fridge to keep it fresh for longer.

