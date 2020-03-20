This Easter chocolate torte comes with a tasty, fruity centre. We’ve used apricot jam in this recipe but if you love the flavour of chocolate orange, you could use marmalade.

If you’re having people over for Easter, we think this chocolate torte will really impress.

Ingredients 100g (3 1/2oz) butter, softened

100g (3 1/2oz) light soft brown sugar

100g (3 1/2oz) ground almonds

4 large eggs, separated

50g (1 3/4oz) fresh brown breadcrumbs

150g (5 1/2oz) plain chocolate, melted

225g (8oz) marzipan

4tbsp apricot jam, melted

200g (7oz) plain chocolate

200ml (7floz) double cream

To decorate:

Mini Easter eggs

Method Grease a 23cm (9-inch) springform cake tin. Line the base. Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/gas 5.

Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Stir in the almonds, egg yolks, breadcrumbs and melted chocolate. Whisk the egg whites until stiff and fold into the mixture. Spoon into the tin and bake for 40-45 mins. Cover the cake with a damp tea towel and leave to cool in the tin.

Remove the cake from the tin and place upside down on a wire rack. Roll out the marzipan and cut out a 23cm (9 inch) circle. Cut the cake in half, brush the cut surfaces with jam, place the marzipan between and sandwich together. Brush the apricot jam all over. Melt the chocolate and cream together in a small pan, stirring until melted and smooth. Cool icing slightly.

Place a baking tray under the wire rack. Pour the icing all over the cake, gently shaking the wire rack to ensure the cake is completely covered. Leave to cool. Decorate with the Easter eggs.

