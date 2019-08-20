Beat the butter and caster sugar together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until pale and fluffy.

Add the egg and vanilla and beat again to combine.

In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking powder, salt and and ground allspice. Add to the creamed butter and sugar mixture and briefly beat again with the electric mixer. Bring together the mixture in the bowl with your hands to form a ball of biscuit dough. Add 1tsp cold water to bring the dough together if you need to. Wrap the mixture in cling film and chill in the fridge for 30 mins.

Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Line a large baking tray with baking parchment.

Lightly flour a work surface, then roll out the dough to about 1/2cm thick. Use a medium-sized Easter egg shaped-cutter to cut out shapes. Lift the shapes carefully on to the baking tray using a fish slice or palette knife.