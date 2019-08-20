Have fun with the kids by making a batch of our easy Easter biscuits together. Then, let them go crazy with the icing pens and decorations to turn the biscuits into Easter eggs.
Ingredients
- For this Easter recipe you will need:
- 100g unsalted butter, softened
- 200g golden caster sugar
- 1 large egg
- 300g plain flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tsp ground allspice
- Icing writing pens in colours of your choice
Method
Beat the butter and caster sugar together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until pale and fluffy.
Add the egg and vanilla and beat again to combine.
In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking powder, salt and and ground allspice. Add to the creamed butter and sugar mixture and briefly beat again with the electric mixer. Bring together the mixture in the bowl with your hands to form a ball of biscuit dough. Add 1tsp cold water to bring the dough together if you need to. Wrap the mixture in cling film and chill in the fridge for 30 mins.
Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Line a large baking tray with baking parchment.
Lightly flour a work surface, then roll out the dough to about 1/2cm thick. Use a medium-sized Easter egg shaped-cutter to cut out shapes. Lift the shapes carefully on to the baking tray using a fish slice or palette knife.
Bake for 15 minutes, or until a light golden colour. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, then ice with icing writing pens in colours of your choice.