Learn how to make this impressive Easter egg cake for Easter this year.
This Easter egg cake is sure to impress your friends and family come Easter Sunday. With an impressive rainbow sponge inside, this delicious and rather tasty cake. It is covered in a double layer of melted chocolate and sandwiched together using chocolate spread for the ultimate chocolate experience. Cut into the thick chocolate topping to reveal a bright and colourful rainbow cake inside – watch the kid’s faces light up in excitement! The sponge is soft and moist and perfect served with lashings of cream for an Easter dessert. This recipe will take around 35 mins to bake. This cake will take around 1 hour to decorate. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge or on the side for up to 2 days.
Ingredients
- For this Easter recipe you will need:
- 2x 100g milk chocolate bars
- Ready-to-roll icing
- Food colouring (we used green, orange and pink)
- Oval shaped baking tin
- Chocolate spread, jam or buttercream for filling (optional)
- Bow (optional)
- Circle cutter
- Icing sugar for dusting
Method
Bake the rainbow cake layers individually in an oval shaped baking tray making sure you line each layer with a greaseproof paper when cooking so they pop out of the tray easily.
Once your layers have been left to cool it’s time to assemble your cake.
Assemble the cake on a large plate or board and decide which order you’d like to have them and sandwich each layer together with chocolate spread, jam or buttercream – whichever you prefer!
In a large, microwave proof bowl melt 1 bar of milk chocolate in small bursts on a low heat and continually stir until it’s easy to pour.
Pour the chocolate into the centre of the top layer of cake and smooth the chocolate around covering the top and letting it drip down the sides. Pop the cake in the fridge to set for 10 mins.
Meanwhile prepare the polka dot ready-to-roll shapes. Cut off a piece of fondant and knead in the food colouring of your choice (we used 1-2 drops of orange, green and pink food colouring for a pastel effect) once you’ve got your colour perfected, roll out the ready-to-roll icing onto a clean surface with a light dusting of icing sugar and cut out the circles. Do this with each piece of coloured fondant and leave to one side.
Take the cake out of the fridge and melt the next bar of chocolate in the microwave until easy to pour. Pour this again in the centre of the cake and smooth using the back of a spoon until the cake is evenly covered. Let the mix run down the sides. Add your coloured circles and bow and pop back in the fridge to set until you want to serve.
Top tip for making Easter egg cake
