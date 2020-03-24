Bake the rainbow cake layers individually in an oval shaped baking tray making sure you line each layer with a greaseproof paper when cooking so they pop out of the tray easily.

Once your layers have been left to cool it’s time to assemble your cake.

Assemble the cake on a large plate or board and decide which order you’d like to have them and sandwich each layer together with chocolate spread, jam or buttercream – whichever you prefer!

In a large, microwave proof bowl melt 1 bar of milk chocolate in small bursts on a low heat and continually stir until it’s easy to pour.

Pour the chocolate into the centre of the top layer of cake and smooth the chocolate around covering the top and letting it drip down the sides. Pop the cake in the fridge to set for 10 mins.

Meanwhile prepare the polka dot ready-to-roll shapes. Cut off a piece of fondant and knead in the food colouring of your choice (we used 1-2 drops of orange, green and pink food colouring for a pastel effect) once you’ve got your colour perfected, roll out the ready-to-roll icing onto a clean surface with a light dusting of icing sugar and cut out the circles. Do this with each piece of coloured fondant and leave to one side.