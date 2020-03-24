The kids will love these Easter egg chocolate muffins decorated with Mini Eggs!

Whether you’re feeling inspired to try out some new recipes with the kids during the holidays, or just looking to use up all that left over chocolate, these Easter egg chocolate muffins are a simple and easy treat to whip up quickly. Plus it takes only 30 mins to bake these muffins. Once the muffins are cooled, whip up a rich chocolate buttercream and pipe onto each Easter cake. This recipe makes 12 classic muffins. The kids can help top each Easter egg chocolate muffins with a couple of Mini Eggs. If you don’t want to decorate with Mini Eggs how about decorating with chocolate bunnies instead? If you wanted to make these muffins extravagent, you could top each one with a homemade Easter nest. Leftover cakes can be stored in an airtight container on the kitchen side for up to 3 days – if they last that long!

Ingredients For this Easter recipe

275g (10oz) plain flour

100g (4oz) caster sugar

50g (2oz) cocoa powder

10ml (2tsp) baking powder

100g (4oz) butter, melted

300ml (1/2pt) milk

2 large eggs, beaten

5ml (1tsp) vanilla essence

For the icing:

225g/8oz icing sugar, sifted

100g/4oz butter, softened

30ml/2tbsp cocoa powder

30ml/2tbsp hot water

To decorate:

Mini Easter eggs

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper muffin cases.

To make the muffins, sift the flour, sugar, cocoa and baking powder into a large bowl. Mix the butter, milk, eggs and vanilla together and stir into the flour mixture. Beat until the mixture is just smooth – do not overbeat.

Spoon the mixture into the paper cases and bake for 20 – 25 mins or until risen and firm to the touch. Cool on a wire rack.

To decorate, beat the icing sugar and butter together. Blend the cocoa and water to a smooth paste and beat into the butter mix.

Spread over the top of the muffins and decorate with Easter eggs.

Top tip for making Easter egg chocolate muffins If your muffins sink, next time try a higher temperature and reduce the baking time.

