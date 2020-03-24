This mouth-watering Easter nest cake is so easy to make at home. You'll want to make it every Easter!

The kids are going to go crazy for this chocolate covered Easter nest cake. It’s so easy to make with our simple recipe and it’s an ideal treat for the whole family come Easter Sunday. With a chocolate topping and Shredded Wheat nest edges, this cake is soft and moist in the inside and chocolatly and crisp on the outside – the perfect combination! Decorated with Mini Eggs you could also add Creme Eggs or other Easter themed goodies such as edible chicks or bunnies. This Easter cake is so simple to decorate, the kids can help too. This recipe takes 40 mins to prepare plus cooling time. It will take around 25 mins to bake. This reciep will serve between 6-10 people. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days.

Watch how to make Easter nest cake

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

Homemadechocolate cake (or shop bought instead!)

4 large Shredded Wheat

1x 200g white chocolate

1x 200g milk chocolate

Mini Eggs

Easter decorations; chicks, bunnies etc.

Method Once you’ve made your cake recipe and have left it to cool on a wire rack (or bought one!), it’s time to prepare the decoration.

In a small bowl, melt the white chocolate in the microwave on a low heat in small 10 second bursts stirring each time or the old fashioned way – in a bowl over a saucepan of water on the hob. Leave to cool for a few minutes, stirring continuously.

In a large bowl, melt the milk chocolate in the same way. Break up the Shredded Wheat into the melted milk chocolate, stirring continuously until combined. If your mix is too runny, add some more Shredded Wheat until you have the perfect balance. Leave to one side.

Once the white chocolate has cooled, pour onto the centre of the cake and let it drizzle down the edges covering the whole cake. Use a palette knife to smooth the chocolate evenly over the cake.

Add your nest to the edges of the cake, building up with spoonfuls of mix and pressing down firmly around the outside of the cake to make sure it sticks.

Add the Mini Eggs and pop in the fridge to cool for 20 mins or until serving.

