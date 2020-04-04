Everyone remembers these easter nests from school, so quick and easter to make, they're a perfect last-minute treat for little ones.

These Easter nests are an absolute must as a fun Easter activity to do with the kids. Plus, they taste pretty good too!

Easter nests immediately bring back happy school-day memories of mixing shredded wheat or cornflakes with melted chocolate and placing mini eggs on top. Today, they’re still a great, chocolatey treat as they’re so easy to make. If you’re looking for things to do with kids, making these couldn’t be simpler – or more fun!

Perfect for spring with the little mini egg decoration, it will soon remind you of hatching, cute baby chicks and newborn lambs.

If you’re looking to get the kids baking this Easter, these chocolate nests are an easy Easter recipe to try.

To make them, all you need to do is melt a little chocolate and stir through a few ingredients and then leave them to set. It’s really as simple as that! But to make it even easter, we’ve created this step-by-step video guide for making perfect Easter nest, so now all you need to do is decide what you want to put in the middle of the nests.

This recipe makes 12 nests and will take around 15 mins to make plus chilling time.

Watch how to make Easter nests

Ingredients For your Easter nests you will need:

100g Shredded Wheat

250g milk chocolate

2tbsp golden syrup

75g butter, softened

1 x 100g bag of Mini Eggs

Method Line a 12-hole muffin tray with paper cases.

Melt the milk chocolate, golden syrup and butter in a small glass bowl over a saucepan of gently simmering water. Stir regularly with a wooden spoon until the mixture is completely melted and glossy with no lumps.

Break up the Shredded Wheat into small pieces in a large bowl using your hands.

Pour the melted chocolate mixture into the bowl with the Shredded Wheat and mix with the wooden spoon until all the Shredded Wheat is covered in the melted chocolate.

Spoon the mixture into the 12 cases, dividing evenly. Use your index finger to create a well in the centre of each nest. Add a few Mini Eggs to each nest.

Leave to cool and in the fridge for 2 hrs.

Top tip for making Easter nests Don't like Shredded Wheat? Just substitute it for cornflakes or Rice Krispies instead