Learn how to make this Easter rocky road with Mini Eggs recipe in just a few simple steps.

The kids are going to love making this Easter rocky road. Combine the classic rocky road recipe with Mini Eggs for the ultimate quick and easy treat. This recipe can be made in just 20mins. Mix milk chocolate, Mini Eggs, pieces of fudge and more naughty sweet treats together. Because it’s such an easy no-bake recipe, you can easily attempt to make this Easter rocky road with the kids – we bet they’ll love sneaking a few cheeky mini marshmallows when you’re not looking! To make it even more fun, tell them to pick their favourite chocolates, or better yet, use up any leftover Easter eggs! Making this Mini Eggs rocky road with mini-eggs is also a very cheap way to treat everyone. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe

you will need:

390g milk chocolate

75g butter

5tbsp golden syrup

200g shortbread

50g chocolate mini eggs

125g fudge

100g mini pink and white marshmallows

For the topping:

150g milk chocolate

50g Mini Eggs

15g butter

50g fudge

Method Grease and line an 18cm x 28cm tin with baking parchment. Put the chocolate, butter and golden syrup into a bowl, resting over a pan of simmering water and heat until melted.

Meanwhile, put the shortbread into a large plastic bag, tie a knot to secure and bash with a rolling pan, to crush. Put 50g Mini Eggs in a plastic bag and bash to crush. Cut the fudge into small pieces with scissors.

Take the chocolate off the heat, tip in the biscuits, Mini Eggs, fudge and marshmallows. Stir until the mixture is well combined. Tip into the prepared tin and chill.

For the topping: Melt the milk chocolate with the butter. Pour over the chilled rocky road mixture, to cover. Scatter over the fudge and Mini Eggs, then chill until set or ready to serve. Cut into 16 even squares.

Top tip for making Easter rocky road with Mini Eggs Use sultanas, rather than raisins in this recipe - they are much juicier!