This Easter spinach and egg strudel would make a delicious Easter lunch alternative.

Learn how to make this mouth-watering Easter spinach and egg strudel in just five simple steps. This is based on a traditional Greek spanakopita recipe which uses filo pastry and we have made it much simpler to cook by using puff pastry. You can use filo if you prefer but make sure you butter between each layer of pastry. Spinach, cheese and eggs are a great combination and this would be a lovely main course to serve for Easter or to take on an Easter picnic. If serving this to vegetarians use a vegetarian cheese and omit the eggs, if liked. All you need to add is a green salad and you have a complete meal. These pastries are best served on the day they are made for the freshiest taste. Leftovers can be wrapped in clingfilm and stored in the fridge for 2 days.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

1tbsp olive oil

1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

400g spinach

200g feta cheese

3 hard boiled eggs, shelled and halved

300g puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

Method Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the onion over a low heat for 5 mins until transparent and tender but not browned. Set aside to cool.

Place the spinach in a colander in the sink and pour over a kettle full of boiling water so that the spinach wilts. Press out as much moisture as possible, then pat the spinach with kitchen paper to remove more moisture. Place the spinach in a mixing bowl with the feta cheese and onion and mix well, seasoning to taste with freshly ground pepper. Feta is quite salty so you probably don’t need to add any salt.

Dust a work top with flour then roll out the puff pastry to a rectangle about 33cmx 28cm. Spread the spinach mixture over half the pastry leaving a 2cm border. Place the eggs in a line down the spinach.

Brush the edges of the pastry with beaten egg then fold over the pastry to enclose the spinach, pressing the edges well to seal.

Place the strudel on a baking tray and brush all over with beaten egg. Cut 3-4 slits on top to let the air escape then bake for 20-25 mins until golden brown and risen. Cool a little before serving.

Top tip for making Easter spinach and egg strudel If liked, you can use ricotta cheese instead of feta cheese, but make sure you season with salt too.

