If you're looking for a delicious Easter treat that kids and grown-ups alike will love, these delicious mini Easter vanilla cupcakes from the Primrose Bakery are guaranteed to be a hit.

You’re sure to impress guests with these little Easter vanilla cupcakes. They make great Easter treats for the kids. These tasty mini cupcakes take less than an hour to make. You can be sure you won’t spend very long in the kitchen to whip up these mouthwatering sweet treats. To make the vanilla icing that makes these mini cupcakes even more delicious, you only need 5 ingredients – butter, milk, vanilla extract and icing sugar, plus food colouring if you want to give your icing a different colour. This icing couldn’t be easier to make, all you have to do is beat everything together and add the food colouring according to the shade you’re after. The cupcake recipe for these mini vanilla cupcakes is also very basic, so you probably already have all the ingredients you’ll need in your cupboard. Time to start baking some Easter cakes!

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

110g unsalted butter, at room temperature

225g caster sugar, preferably golden

2 large eggs, free-range or organic

150g self-raising flour

125g plain flour

120ml semi-skimmed milk

1tsp good quality vanilla extract

For the vanilla icing:

115g unsalted butter, at room temperature

60ml semi-skimmed milk

1 tsp good quality vanilla extract

500g icing sugar, sifted

Few drops of food colouring (optional)

Equipment:

Electric hand beater

12 hole muffin tray or three 12 hole mini muffin trays with the appropriate size cupcake cases

Method For the cupcakes: Preheat oven to 160deg C (fan)/180 deg C/350 deg F/gas mark 4. Cream the butter and sugar in a bowl until the mixture is pale and smooth. Add the eggs, 1 at a time, mixing briefly after each addition. This can take a few minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula to ensure the mixture stays well combined. Add the vanilla extract to the milk in a plastic measuring jug. Combine the two flours in a separate bowl. Add one-third of the flours to the combined butter and sugar mixture and beat well. Pour in one-third of the milk and beat again. Repeat these steps until all the flour and milk has been added. Carefully spoon the mixture evenly into the cupcakes cases. Bake in the centre of the oven for approx 25 minutes (regular size) or 15 minutes (mini size) until slightly raised and golden brown. Check with a cake skewer in the centre of one of the cakes to see that they are cooked. Leave in their tins for 10 minutes or so and then place carefully on a wire rack to cool. When completely cool, you can ice these cupcakes with vanilla buttercream icing. The cupcakes can be stored in airtight containers for up to 3 days at room temperature. Do not refrigerate. For the vanilla icing: Beat the butter, milk, vanilla extract and half the icing sugar until smooth. This will usually take a few minutes. Gradually add the remainder of the icing sugar to produce a buttercream of a creamy and smooth consistency. If you want to colour your buttercream, always start with a drop of colouring and beat thoroughly. This will be all you need to create a very pale pastel shade. You can then add more drops and beat after each addition to build up to your desired shade. The buttercream can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days at room temperature. Before re-using beat well. More Easter cupcakes recipes and ideas



Top tip for making Easter vanilla cupcakes For a chocolate frosting – beat 3tbsp cocoa powder into the icing

Click to rate ( 189 ratings) Sending your rating